Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Increased to $400.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $335.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.50.

Carvana stock opened at $365.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.06 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Carvana has a 52-week low of $158.25 and a 52-week high of $344.32.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. Carvana’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $2,195,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,046,476.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.39, for a total transaction of $3,017,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,915,409.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,551,579 shares of company stock worth $460,652,417. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 6,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

