Cartesi Tops One Day Volume of $21.33 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. In the last week, Cartesi has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. Cartesi has a market cap of $178.80 million and $21.33 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cartesi coin can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cartesi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00047792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00111600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.01 or 0.00146138 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,620.39 or 0.99695258 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $338.96 or 0.00811920 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi was first traded on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,996,315 coins. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cartesi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cartesi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.