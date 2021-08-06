Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carter Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Carter Bank & Trust. It offer checking, savings, retirement, money market accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit as well as loans. Carter Bankshares Inc., formerly known as Carter Bank & Trust, is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia. “

Separately, Raymond James lowered Carter Bankshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

NASDAQ:CARE opened at $11.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.62. Carter Bankshares has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $16.28.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 39.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 8.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares during the first quarter worth $302,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares during the first quarter worth $1,396,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. 34.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

