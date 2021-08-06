Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Carter Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Carter Bank & Trust. It offer checking, savings, retirement, money market accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit as well as loans. Carter Bankshares Inc., formerly known as Carter Bank & Trust, is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia. “
Separately, Raymond James lowered Carter Bankshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 39.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 8.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares during the first quarter worth $302,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares during the first quarter worth $1,396,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. 34.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Carter Bankshares Company Profile
Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.
