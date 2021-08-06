Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Stock Position Increased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $5,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 714.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth $49,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSL shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.50.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total value of $3,099,007.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,933.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $204.05 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $205.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.52.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

