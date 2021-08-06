Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Lowered to C$225.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$245.00 to C$225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$230.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$245.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$231.00 to C$226.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$293.00 to C$300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$249.69.

TSE CJT opened at C$184.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21. The stock has a market cap of C$3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 862.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$181.19. Cargojet has a one year low of C$159.80 and a one year high of C$250.01.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.71. The business had revenue of C$160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$150.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cargojet will post 5.8899999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 4,100 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$185.00, for a total transaction of C$758,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$911,125. Also, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,440 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.55, for a total transaction of C$254,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$203,385.60.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

