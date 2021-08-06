CareMax (CMAX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 13th. Analysts expect CareMax to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMAX opened at $9.33 on Friday. CareMax has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $18.42.

Get CareMax alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on CareMax in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Read More: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.