Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New $50,000 Investment in NuShares Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSA)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

NUSA stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.27. NuShares Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $26.82.

