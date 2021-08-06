Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 1,664.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Wabash National were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WNC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,831,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,227,000 after buying an additional 605,153 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Wabash National by 35.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,815,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,129,000 after buying an additional 473,645 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the first quarter worth $3,971,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,095,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,996,000 after purchasing an additional 195,388 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,488,000 after purchasing an additional 66,164 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WNC opened at $14.55 on Friday. Wabash National Co. has a 1-year low of $10.87 and a 1-year high of $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $727.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Wabash National had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is 213.33%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WNC. Raymond James decreased their price target on Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens dropped their price target on Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wabash National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $29,541.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,387,874.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

