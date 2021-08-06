Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 993 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 392.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in FOX were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 1,538.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital upped their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $37.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

