Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $60.27

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.27 and last traded at $59.61, with a volume of 11171 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.40.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPRI shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Capri from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, OTR Global raised Capri to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Capri has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.96.

Get Capri alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 1,348.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,076,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,912,000 after buying an additional 1,933,283 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,946,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 157,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Capri by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 275,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,058,000 after purchasing an additional 128,982 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Company Profile (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.