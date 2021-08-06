CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CPAMF stock remained flat at $$1.53 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $1.76.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Company Profile

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) is the first and largest real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) with a market capitalisation of S$14.0 billion as at 31 December 2020. It debuted on SGX-ST as CapitaLand Mall Trust in July 2002 and was renamed CICT in November 2020 following the merger with CapitaLand Commercial Trust.

