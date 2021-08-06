Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CSFB set a C$46.00 price target on Capital Power and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$45.00 price objective on Capital Power and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$44.68.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Shares of CPX stock opened at C$42.46 on Tuesday. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$28.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.87 billion and a PE ratio of 24.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.548 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. This is a positive change from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.60%.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.41, for a total value of C$75,659.23. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total value of C$826,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,359 shares in the company, valued at C$924,218.21.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.