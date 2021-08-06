Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBUY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth $109,000.

IBUY opened at $119.93 on Friday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $141.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.50.

