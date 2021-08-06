Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 171,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 100,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,280,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,932,000 after purchasing an additional 29,607 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank increased its stake in Honeywell International by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 52,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International stock opened at $229.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.24. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.34 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $158.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HON. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

