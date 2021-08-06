Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 214.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 332,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,669,000 after buying an additional 226,450 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sysco by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,313,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,813,000 after purchasing an additional 222,388 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 873,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,829,000 after purchasing an additional 271,976 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY opened at $73.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $53.85 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The company has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.04, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.06.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s payout ratio is 93.53%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYY shares. UBS Group started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

