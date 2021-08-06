Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 12,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 11.1% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $44.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.09. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $47.34.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $67,418.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,671.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $26,218.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,665.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,182 shares of company stock worth $3,349,929. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

