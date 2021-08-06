Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 950 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.35% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 56,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $114,000.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $56.77 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $57.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.41.

