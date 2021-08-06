Cantillon Capital Management LLC Sells 29,620 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC cut its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,367,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,620 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up 6.5% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $971,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $441.72. 1,389,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,810. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $406.59. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $444.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.33.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

