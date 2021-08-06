Cantillon Capital Management LLC Sells 12,734 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 916,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,734 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 3.1% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $462,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,049,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $488,870,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $1,351,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,872,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,340 shares of company stock worth $26,488,114 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $542.35. The stock had a trading volume of 765,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,062. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $499.21. The company has a market capitalization of $213.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $401.07 and a fifty-two week high of $544.36.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

