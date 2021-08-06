Cantillon Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,696,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99,298 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson Public makes up about 2.6% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $390,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,919,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,117,000 after buying an additional 452,136 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at $572,200,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,782,000 after buying an additional 189,027 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.0% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,393,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,753,000 after buying an additional 431,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,345,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,805,000 after buying an additional 649,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLTW traded up $6.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $217.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,801,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $179.31 and a 12 month high of $271.87. The company has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $232.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 price target (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.56.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

