Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Canon from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Canon from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSE:CAJ opened at $24.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.43. Canon has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $25.94. The firm has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.39.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. Canon had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 5.06%. Research analysts predict that Canon will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Canon during the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Canon by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 16,551 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canon by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 15,659 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Canon during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Canon by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 6,474 shares during the period. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

