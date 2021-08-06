Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Price Target Cut to C$8.00

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CFPUF. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 target price (down previously from C$14.50) on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.90.

Shares of CFPUF opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

