Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Receives C$39.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$39.88.

CWB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank to C$41.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Director Irfhan Abdulaziz Rawji purchased 10,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$34.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$341,563.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$654,947.05.

Shares of TSE CWB traded up C$0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching C$34.74. The company had a trading volume of 123,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,862. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$22.32 and a 52 week high of C$37.75. The stock has a market cap of C$3.03 billion and a PE ratio of 10.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$34.75.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$247.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$244.84 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.6193519 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.