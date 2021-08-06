Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Shares Down 1.2%

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) shares traded down 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.86 and last traded at $26.86. 120 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.15.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.07.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

