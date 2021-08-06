Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$61.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target reduced by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$61.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.70.

Shares of TSE CNQ traded up C$1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$41.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,220,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,213,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$19.77 and a 12 month high of C$46.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.57 billion and a PE ratio of 22.33.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.91, for a total value of C$398,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,512,606.87. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total transaction of C$2,460,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,195,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$90,025,127.52. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,274 shares of company stock valued at $9,376,420.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

