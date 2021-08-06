Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$55.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 31.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CNQ. UBS Group upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. CSFB set a C$52.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.80.

Shares of TSE CNQ traded up C$1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$41.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,444,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,210,726. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.30. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$19.77 and a twelve month high of C$46.36.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.15 billion. Research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.00, for a total value of C$1,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,244 shares in the company, valued at C$5,365,980. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total value of C$2,460,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,195,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$90,025,127.52. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,274 shares of company stock valued at $9,376,420.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

