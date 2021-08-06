Canadian Natural Resources Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.3748 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

Canadian Natural Resources has raised its dividend by 50.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of CNQ stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.31. 2,287,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,295,271. The firm has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.04. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 11.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

