Canadian Natural Resources’ (CNQ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reiterated their buy rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$52.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CNQ. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources to C$63.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$52.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$49.34.

CNQ traded up C$0.83 on Thursday, reaching C$41.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,207,132. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.94. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$19.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.36.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.15 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total value of C$2,460,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,195,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$90,025,127.52. Also, Director David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.76, for a total value of C$547,524.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,237 shares in the company, valued at C$2,517,055.65. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,274 shares of company stock worth $9,376,420.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

