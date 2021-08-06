Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM)

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on the stock.

Shares of PHTM opened at GBX 77.50 ($1.01) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £292.94 million and a PE ratio of 10.06. Photo-Me International has a 1 year low of GBX 41.02 ($0.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 79.60 ($1.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 72.98.

In other Photo-Me International news, insider Jean-Marc Janailhac purchased 53,000 shares of Photo-Me International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £41,340 ($54,010.97).

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Ireland, and Asia. The company operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

