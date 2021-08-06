Canaccord Genuity Increases RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target to C$23.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$20.75 to C$23.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on REI.UN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$22.58 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.51.

Shares of REI.UN traded up C$0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$22.71. 388,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,908. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$13.64 and a 12 month high of C$23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.66, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.22 billion and a PE ratio of -118.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.17.

In other RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Jonathan Gitlin acquired 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$21.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,932.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,184 shares in the company, valued at C$682,929.60.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

