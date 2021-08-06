Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 754 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,559,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,766,000 after purchasing an additional 816,264 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,004,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,504,000 after buying an additional 172,677 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,440,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265,250 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,040,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,772 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,839,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,879,000 after acquiring an additional 234,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.83.

NYSE:FE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.09. The company had a trading volume of 39,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.94. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.25. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $39.74.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

