Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 664 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.69. The company had a trading volume of 19,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,309. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.85. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.17 and a fifty-two week high of $242.62.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

