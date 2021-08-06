Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 4,125 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Camelot Portfolios LLC decreased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBRA. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 253,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.3% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 337,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBRA traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.51. 27,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,632. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.10.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%. Analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Catherine Cusack bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.88.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

