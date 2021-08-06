Camelot Portfolios LLC Purchases 770 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 57,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 23,509 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 4,052.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 661,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,085,000 after purchasing an additional 645,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351 shares during the last quarter. 48.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.43.

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $39.50. 46,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,362,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.6645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 103.87%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

