Camelot Portfolios LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 11,969 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 104,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 9,799 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 82,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 11,454 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 964,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,559,000 after acquiring an additional 129,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.30.

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,600,350. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.67. The company has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.46, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.