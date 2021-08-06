Camelot Portfolios LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,281 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 1.1% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank boosted its stake in CVS Health by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 16,204 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,661,938 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $181,811,000 after purchasing an additional 446,254 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 71,224 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,414,334. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,396 shares of company stock worth $18,712,133 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, increased their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

Shares of CVS traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.25. 405,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,704,613. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $106.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.48.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

