Camelot Portfolios LLC Buys New Holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 147.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 700.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.62. 331,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,659,108. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.14. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $65.43.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

