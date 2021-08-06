Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%.

Shares of CPE stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.41. 2,028,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,010. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $60.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 3.47.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPE. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. MKM Partners raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $45,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $148,260. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.