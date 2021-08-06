California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Sets New 1-Year High at $64.66

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.66 and last traded at $64.59, with a volume of 4914 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.25.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.14.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.38. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 17.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.70%.

In related news, Director Terry Bayer sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $90,862.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,041.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $167,106 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in California Water Service Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in California Water Service Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in California Water Service Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in California Water Service Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

About California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

