California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LQDT. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,962,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter valued at $7,685,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter valued at $4,198,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Liquidity Services by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,344,000 after purchasing an additional 204,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Liquidity Services by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 214,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 109,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In related news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $2,522,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 92,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $2,483,570.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 342,961 shares of company stock worth $8,801,334. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liquidity Services stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $706.38 million, a P/E ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 1.07. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $30.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.26.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $61.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.