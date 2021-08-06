California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 70.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 77,889 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of AnaptysBio worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after acquiring an additional 69,160 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.9% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 436,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 2,444.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 40,340 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 121.9% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 7,151,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 682.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 90,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 79,203 shares during the last quarter.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.85. The company has a market cap of $655.49 million, a PE ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 0.05.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

ANAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.