California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 536 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,406 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PEBO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Shares of PEBO stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $36.75. The firm has a market cap of $579.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.08.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.85%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

