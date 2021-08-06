California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases Shares of 16,539 Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSP stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.71. Viant Technology Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $69.16. The company has a market capitalization of $963.01 million and a PE ratio of 0.79.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. Research analysts expect that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

