Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Shares Up 7.1%

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) shares shot up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.31 and last traded at $1.29. 299,313 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 299% from the average session volume of 74,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Calibre Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.47.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

