Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) had its price objective cut by Lake Street Capital from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calavo Growers from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Calavo Growers presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.70. 266,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,957. Calavo Growers has a 12 month low of $51.69 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.63 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Calavo Growers will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,835,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Calavo Growers during the 1st quarter worth $3,849,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 517.6% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 57,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 48,455 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after buying an additional 43,916 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,012,000 after acquiring an additional 24,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

