Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is an immunotherapy company which specializes in cell process optimization, development and manufacturing. Its product candidate consists of NBS20, a targeted cancer immunotherapy product for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; NBS10, an ischemic repair product to preserve heart muscle function following an acute myocardial infarction and NBS03D, an immune modulation product for the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trials. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as NeoStem, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of CLBS opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50. Caladrius Biosciences has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.89.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Equities research analysts forecast that Caladrius Biosciences will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Caladrius Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 59,393 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 199.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 40,958 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 39.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,460,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 414,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 398.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 68,627 shares in the last quarter. 11.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; OLOGO, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina; CLBS16 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

