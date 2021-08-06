CaixaPay (CXP) Achieves Market Cap of $7.89 Million

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. In the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the US dollar. CaixaPay has a market cap of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CaixaPay coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00048631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.54 or 0.00113501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.85 or 0.00148392 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,841.72 or 0.99598931 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $336.51 or 0.00820634 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

