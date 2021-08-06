Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.50

Shares of Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRNCY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cairn Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. HSBC raised shares of Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.16 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cairn Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.96.

Get Cairn Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 2.11.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.