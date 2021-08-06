Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $350.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Burlington Stores have risen and outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has been gaining from its strategic endeavors including Burlington 2.0 off-price initiative. Via this strategy, the company focuses on three aspects, marketing, merchandising, and store prototype. We note that the company’s solid first-quarter fiscal 2021 results were primarily driven by the successful execution of the Burlington 2.0 initiative. Both the top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year. Margins were also impressive in the quarter under review. Also, its store-expansion strategies including the latest store prototypes appear encouraging. Following the stellar first-quarter results, the company raised its internal baseline comp sales guidance to positive 10% for fiscal second quarter.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Burlington Stores from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $338.10.

Shares of BURL opened at $335.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.99 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.69. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $175.89 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.76) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 60.5% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 690.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,531,000 after purchasing an additional 23,142 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 20.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

