Buffington Mohr McNeal Sells 515 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Buffington Mohr McNeal decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.96. The stock had a trading volume of 81,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,309. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.13. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $103.48 and a 1 year high of $154.30.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

